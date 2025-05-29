International travel policy raised again as South Fulton approves Nigeria visit

The Brief The city of South Fulton has approved an international trip by a council member, following the mayor getting lots of criticism after several international trips. The council approved by a vote of 5-2, a trip to Nigeria for Council woman Natasha Williams Brown. One council member who is running for Mayor, Carmalithia Gumbs says she voted NO because the trip did not follow the new international travel policy and does not provide a benefit for the City of South Fulton.



The issue of international travel is back in the headlines in the city of South Fulton.

What we know:

The council approved a trip to Nigeria this week for one of the council members under its new international travel policy.

That policy was put in place after the current mayor spent $26,000 in travel to Paris, Ghana Rwanda and Columbia over the last two years.

Williams Brown proposed she participate in an week-long international trip to Nigeria in August.

The invitation came from Fulton County chairman Robb Pitts and will likely cost South Fulton taxpayers an estimated $5.

The trip passed by a vote of 5-2, so council member Williams Brown will be packing her bags soon.

As part of the new international travel policy, Councilwoman Williams Brown will be require to submit a detailed written report that includes the trips benefits for the city of South Fulton.

What they're saying:

"We are looking to continue the work that has begun. There is an existing MOU with Nigeria, and we are continuing to pursue these types of activities to bring not just the city of softball into the world, but between the world to the city of South Fulton," South Fulton City Council woman Natasha Williams Brown explained.

"The airfare is looking to be about $3,000, if I am able to book this in the morning," the district 6 council woman said during Tuesday night's meeting.

Council man Jaceey Sebastian said as the only foreign-born elected official on the council, he believes in reaching out to the rest of the world.

"So, I do believe that we have tons of room for exposure of our city, internationally and to grow our business base internationally," the district 4 council man said.

The other side:

But two council members objected. Helen Willis and Carmelita Gumbs.

Gumbs, who is running for mayor, held a news conference blasting the decision, which comes on the heels of the current mayor spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on a long list of trips to Paris, Ghana, Columbia, Toronto and Rwanda.

"I could not, in good conscience affirm or approve vote to have Council Member Williams Brown travel abroad because that places a big burden on taxpayers, Gumbs complained.

What's next:

Council woman Williams Brown will go on the trip hosted by Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Pitts.

The trip will likely cost South Fulton County Taxpayers $5,000, once airfare and per diem are added.