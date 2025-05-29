Kroger drivers in Forest Park vote to strike amid contract negotiation stalemate

The Brief Dozens of drivers for Kroger soon could walk off the job. Union members at the fulfillment center in forest park voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations fail. The company and workers are set to meet on June 9, to try to hammer out a deal. If they don’t make a deal, drivers could go on strike.



More than a dozen drivers for Kroger could soon be going on strike unless their demands are met.

What they're saying:

It’s a decision Marion Jackson would rather not have to make. "We don’t want to strike," said Jackson, a Kroger driver and chief shop steward for the teamsters’ local 528.

But Jackson said these are difficult economic times for Kroger drivers. "It’s very tough, everybody is trying to make ends meet."

What we know:

The Local 528 recently voted to authorize a strike against Kroger if the union and the company cannot reach an agreement in contract talks. "We need an equitable contract, fair and just. "We need job protections, better benefits and better wages," Jackson said.

The union represents 30 drivers at the Kroger fulfillment center in Forest Park. The union says the company has refused to negotiate a fair deal. "Come to the table with a fair, just and equitable contract so we can make ends meet," Jackson said.

Jackson says the union could take action if the two sides don’t come to an agreement on June 9. "We could strike any day," Jackson said.

The workers drive shipments to Kroger stores around metro Atlanta. A strike could mean certain products don’t make it to the stores. "The shelves would be pretty much bare," Jackson said.

Local perspective:

Tom Smith, a finance professor and economist with Emory’s Goizueta Business School, says customers could see a difference if a potential strike dragged out. "If they do go on strike for an extended period of time and these are the drivers that get things to the Kroger, yeah, you could see bare shelves for some commodities for sure," Smith said. "The most likely impact would be a decrease in what you’re seeing on the shelves at Kroger. "There could be some upward pressure on prices as well as supplies get squeezed."

The other side:

FOX 5 called Kroger to get its side and is awaiting a response.