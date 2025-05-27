Kroger drivers in Clayton County authorize strike amid stalled contract talks

The Brief Teamsters Local 528 drivers at Kroger's Forest Park facility voted to strike due to stalled contract negotiations, demanding better wages, benefits, and workplace protections. Kroger reported significant profits, but the union accuses the company of delaying talks and failing to offer a fair contract. Local faith leaders support the drivers, emphasizing the need for dignity and fair compensation for their contributions to Kroger's success.



Drivers at a Kroger fulfillment center in Clayton County have authorized a strike as contract negotiations with the grocery giant remain stalled.

What we know:

Members of Teamsters Local 528, which represents 30 CDL drivers at Kroger’s Forest Park facility, voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike over what they describe as the company’s refusal to negotiate a fair first contract. The union is demanding better wages, benefits, and workplace protections.

The Forest Park drivers voted by a 96% margin last year to join the Teamsters, one of the largest labor organizations in North America, representing 1.3 million members across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

What we don't know:

The strike has not yet been scheduled, but union leaders say they are prepared to act if negotiations do not improve.

What they're saying:

"Kroger needs to stop dragging its feet and deliver a real offer that respects the work we do," said Marion Jackson, a Kroger driver and Local 528 shop steward. "This company can more than afford what we’re asking for. We are ready to strike if Kroger doesn’t start taking our demands seriously."

Kroger, one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., operates more than 2,700 stores nationwide. The company reported $147.1 billion in revenue and over $2 billion in profits in 2024. Despite those earnings, the union accuses Kroger of "slow-walking" talks and failing to offer a contract that meets basic labor standards.

"These workers organized with the Teamsters to win better wages, real benefits, and respect on the job," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "If Kroger refuses to deliver, we’ll do whatever it takes to hold them accountable. We will never allow any company to shortchange our members."

Local perspective:

Local faith leaders have also joined in support. "It is a shameful and unjust practice to disenfranchise the very people who sacrifice daily to help a corporation like Kroger achieve and surpass its profit goals," said Rev. Shanan E. Jones, President of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta. "The men and women who drive and deliver Kroger’s products are the same ones driving Kroger’s profits. They deserve dignity, respect, and their fair share."

The other side:

As of now, Kroger has not issued a public response to the strike authorization by drivers at its Forest Park fulfillment center.