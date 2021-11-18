Blaise Barnett: Items found in SUV may help lead to suspect, GBI says

article

Investigators are hoping several items left behind in the SUV in which 1-year-old Blaise Barnett was found in front of a Clarkston home after being missing for more than 37 will lead them to the person responsible for his abduction.

The infant was found in an SUV in front of a home on Rogers Street in Clarkston on the afternoon of Nov. 11 by a woman who was going to run errands. It was unclear how long the baby had been in the vehicle. The child was reunited with his family and was in good condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation hauled off the SUV and combed over it for clues. They found several items which did not belong to the family who owned the SUV. Those items include a pair of Evolution designer blue jean cargo shorts with orange "caution tape" running down the sides, two black plastic bags, and a blue Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the items which may lead to the person responsible for stealing the SUV in which young Blaise was sleeping on the morning of Nov. 10. Investigators said it happened after 1 a.m. as the family was unloading groceries at their residence at the Parc 1000 Apartments located at 1000 Montreal Road in Clarkston. Someone jumped into their 2002 Ford Explorer and took off. The theft prompted a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, for little Blaise.

That SUV would later be found at the Dennon Hills Condominiums in DeKalb County, about two miles away from the family's apartment. There was no sign of the child or his car seat.

The DeKalb County Police Department arrested 34-year-old Santana Miller and charged them with malice murder in the death of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan. Delarius Miller, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder on Friday. (Courtesy of DeKalb PD / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Earlier this week, police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly DeKalb County shooting, which police believe may be linked to the abduction. The DeKalb County Police Department said 34-year-old Santana Miller faces malice murder in the death of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan. Delarius Miller, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder on Friday. DeKalb County police said investigators believe the motive for the shooting is related to the kidnapping of one-year-old Blaise Barnett.

Police have not elaborated on the motive of the shooting at Old Singleton Lane, but police said there is no evidence to suggest that Hassan was involved in the kidnapping. Officers said they were called to the Brannon Hill apartments on the 6600 block of Old Singleton Lane shortly after midnight Thursday.

At the scene, responding officers found Hassan shot to death.

Investigators initially said Hassan and Delarius Miller exchanged gunfire.

The shooting occurred in the same place the SUV Blaise Barnett was inside of was discovered.

