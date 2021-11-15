Blaise Barnett kidnapping: Everything we know about 1-year-old Georgia boy's abduction

Days after a 1-year-old boy at the center of a Georgia Amber Alert was found safe, there are still unanswered questions.

Police have yet to charge anyone with the 1-year-old Blaise Barnett's kidnapping, but investigators believe a murder at condos in DeKalb County the morning after he disappeared is linked to the abduction.

Police arrested two suspects in the murder of a 60-year-old man that occurred at DeKalb County condos hours before the boy was discovered in an apparent bystander's car.

Here's everything about the incident confirmed by police and the family of Blaise Barnett:

When, where was the 1-year-old boy taken?

Family members told police they were putting away groceries just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 10 in front of a Clarkston apartment at 1000 Montreal Road.

Blaise Barnett's mother, Deonna Bray said, said someone made off with their 2002 Ford Explorer while Blaise was sleeping inside.

"I've never been away from him like this where it's like I don't know where he's at…so I'm hurt," Bray said that evening when Blaise was still missing.

The boy had been last seen wrapped in a blanket while wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants, police said. The FBI assisted in the investigation.

Who found the missing SUV? Where was it?

About nine hours after 1-year-old Blaise Barnett allegedly went missing, a man reported the 2002 Ford Explorer's location to police.

That SUV around 10 a.m., about two miles away from the family's apartment. There was no sign of the child or his car seat in the car.

Police said the car was near an abandoned condo complex on Memorial College Avenue.

The man who gave police the tip was James Dent. He told FOX 5 Atlanta he saw a man run when he approached.

"I called 911," Dent said. "I told them where the car was, I told them about the gentleman, they wound out catching them. I let them know that was the guy I'd seen walking from the area, because, as you can see, ain't nothing back here."

Police confirmed that afternoon they interviewed a man who Dent said was near the vehicle, but no one was in custody.

DeKalb Police said their top priority was to find Blaise Barnett.

How was Blaise Barnett found? How long was the 1-year-old Georgia boy missing?

The next day, Nov. 11, police found Blaise Barnett alive.

More than 37 hours after being abducted from in front of his Clarkston apartment the missing Georgia 1-year-old boy was reunited with his family.

Blaise Barnett was found safe Thursday afternoon at a home on Rogers Street, according to investigators.

"The baby was found in a car in the driveway. She left her home and found the baby in the car," Sgt. Dustin Belcher, Clarkston Police Department.

Sgt. Belcher said the woman immediately brought the infant into her home and called 911.

After a cursory medical evaluation, little Blaise Barnett was brought back to the Clarkston police headquarters.

Who was shot dead on Old Singleton Lane? Who are the suspects?

Police said they were investigating the deadly shooting of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan at a condo complex on Old Singleton Lane early on Nov. 11.

Initially, police gave no indication the incident was linked to the kidnapping.

On Nov. 12, police said Delarius Miller, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder. On Nov. 15, the DeKalb County Police Department said 34-year-old Santana Miller faces malice murder in the death of Hassan.

That's when police said the motive of the shooting was linked to the days-old Amber Alert.

Police provided an initial narrative of the shooting investigation. Officers said they were called to the Brannon Hill apartments on the 6600 block of Old Singleton Lane shortly after midnight. At the scene, responding officers found a man shot to death.

Investigators said a shootout took place at the complex. Two people of interest were in custody on the morning of the shooting.

