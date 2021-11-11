Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man killed in shootout at DeKalb County apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Officers say they were called to the Brannon Hill apartments on the 6600 block of Old Singleton Lane shortly after midnight Thursday. 

At the scene, responding officers found a man shot to death.

Investigators say some sort of shootout took place at the complex.

Two people of interest are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

