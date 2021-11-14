Blaise Barnett: Investigators seek suspect in abduction of 1-year-old Clarkston boy

Where was 1-year-old Blaise Barnett for 37 hours last week, who took him, and how did he end up in front of another SUV in front of a Clarkston home last week? Investigators are hoping to have more answers to these questions this week.

The incident prompted a Georgia Amber Alert early Wednesday morning. The 1-year-old boy had been taken while sleeping in his family SUV at his apartment complex on 1000 Montreal Road. Family members were putting away groceries just after 1 a.m. and were only gone for a moment when someone made off with the 2002 Ford Explorer, police said.

BLAISE BARNETT: MISSING CLARKSTON 1-YEAR-OLD FOUND ALIVE

A video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moments immediately following the SUV being stolen from that apartment complex. The surveillance video from a store across the street shows the SUV casually making a left turn out of the complex and away from the scene.

That SUV would be found around 10 a.m. at the Dennon Hills Condominiums in DeKalb County, about two miles away from the family's apartment. There was no sign of the child or his car seat.

Home where missing 1-year-old Blaise Barnett was found on Rogers Street in Clarkston (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Around 2:30 p.m. the next day, the infant was found in a family SUV in front of a home along Rogers Street in Clarkston by a woman who was going to run errands. The woman told FOX 5 she didn't hear anything before making the discovery. She said she is glad the child is safe.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, we all pause to celebrate this joyous moment knowing that Blaise is safe and now reunited with his family," the Clarkston Police Department wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Police towed that SUV away from the home so they could do a forensic investigator in hopes some small piece of evidence will be found leading to the person responsible for the young child's abduction.

Around the same time, Baby Blaise was reunited with his family at the Clarkston Police Department. He was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation but was said to be in good condition.

"As a police department, we rely on the community to trust us and work with us in times of an emergency. Our entire department breathes a collective sigh of relief with our community knowing Blaise is safe and now reunited with his family," police wrote.

The FBI was also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clarkston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

