Atlanta police issue plea for residents to secure guns: 'Help us help you'

A string of deadly shootings in Atlanta have a few things in common: kids firing unsecured guns.

Days after a 16-year-old boy died in a shooting at the Atlanta Fair and two others were injured, the Atlanta Police Department addressed juvenile crimes in the city. The Saturday night shooting in southwest Atlanta follows several crimes in the city in which suspects younger than 18 years old were in possession of guns.

Police cited multiple recent incidents involving young suspects and victims of gun violence before calling the community to action.

"It is not uncommon for police to be looked upon as the entity responsible to fix all problems in the community while at the same time, being the universal blame for any injustice that occurs in every jurisdiction in the country," the statement said, in part. "Police are expected to save wayward juveniles, fix broken repeat offender adults, provide jobs that pay a livable wage to youth selling water, find solutions to drug addiction and homelessness, stop gun violence where gun toting adults with poor impulse control and terrible anger management skills, shoot each other in arguments just because, make gang bangers change their lives, stop the drivers in the 4-door sedans who want to be Indy 500 car racers, from laying drag, AND solve economic disparity (so criminals won’t 'have' to steal and rob), all while responding to 911 calls and arresting robbery and murder suspects.

"And as much as our agency and our officers want to help people and the underlying crime social issues, while chasing down bad actors, it is not reasonable or possible. Others in the community need to step up."

Police said community action can help cut down on 911 calls.

"Atlanta, help us to help you," the statement continued. "We need parents, extended families, churches, non-profit organizations, county agencies, celebrity folks with platforms and resources, and other individuals who claim to care about this city, crime, and juveniles to step up and do their part. Kids shooting kids with guns left unsecured, teens shooting each other in public venues, teens carjacking innocent people and roaming the streets without guidance, accountability, love, and direction is a community issue that is bigger than police intervention. Accountability and intervention should start before the first crime happens."

The complete statement is on the Atlanta Police Department Facebook page.

Child victims of gun violence, teenage suspects

Among the incidents Atlanta police cited in its statement was the deadly shooting of a 1-year-old by a child who police said obtained a gun from inside the home.

Police said the gun was left in the open by an adult. A 22-year-old mother was charged with second-degree murder.

"This arrest does not bring us solace; this is a horrific incident with a nightmarish outcome for everyone involved, but especially the baby who never got a chance to live a full life," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement. "When children die due to adult negligence or any other reason, it is heartbreaking."

In a separate incident, another toddler was shot and a 9-year-old faces charges in another shooting that police said involved an unsecured gun.

Atlanta's view on gun laws opposes Georgia lawmakers

The Atlanta Police Department is aware of an increase in stolen guns in the city. The department said many were taken from cars.

Atlanta City Council has taken up multiple public safety task forces to address ways to curb crime in the city.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms placed the responsibility of strengthening guns laws on state lawmakers.

"The reality is this, too many guns on our streets and too many people in our communities who don't have regard for basic human life," the mayor said. "Until our state leaders take a look at the most lax gun laws we have in this country and the way that guns get in the hands of criminals until that happens I am so sad to say that this is likely not that last time I'll stand here."

Under Gov. Brian Kemp's direction, the Georgia General Assembly is moving in the other direction. A constitutional carry bill, which would allow gun owners to carry some guns without a permit.

