Atlanta to establish multiple public safety task forces to address localized crime

An Atlanta City Council member says citizens are eager to help police find answers to the city's chronic crime problem.

Keisha Waites got the go-ahead from her colleagues Monday to establish multiple public safety task forces.

"We are all impacted by crime," Waites said in an interview after the meeting.

What Waites believes will be different about the various study groups is the level of input from citizens.

"What is happening in Buckhead may be different than what is taking place in West End," Waites added.

Each community will be able to tailor information and suggestions that will be handed over to the six zone commanders who deploy Atlanta Police Department resources.

