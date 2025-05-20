Delta allowed to proceed with lawsuit against CrowdStrike over outage

article

The Brief A Georgia judge ruled that Delta Air Lines can proceed with key claims in its lawsuit against CrowdStrike over a July 2024 software update that caused a global computer outage and 7,000 flight cancellations. Delta alleges CrowdStrike was grossly negligent for failing to test its Falcon software update, which affected over 8 million Microsoft Windows systems, including Delta’s operations. The airline says the outage cost $550 million and has also been ordered to face a class action lawsuit from passengers seeking refunds for disrupted travel.



A Georgia judge has ruled that Delta Air Lines can move forward with most of its lawsuit against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, accusing the company of gross negligence in a software update that caused a catastrophic computer failure and disrupted global air travel last summer, according to Reuters.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

The decision, issued Friday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe, allows Delta to argue that CrowdStrike's July 2024 update to its Falcon cybersecurity platform was defective and directly responsible for the cancellation of more than 7,000 Delta flights. The glitch impacted over 8 million Microsoft Windows-based devices worldwide, including critical systems used by Delta.

Judge Ellerbe noted that Delta provided enough evidence to support its claim that a simple test on a single machine could have revealed the programming flaw before the software was rolled out. She also cited a public admission by CrowdStrike’s president that the company had done something "horribly wrong."

In addition to the negligence claim, Delta is also being permitted to pursue a charge of computer trespass, and a limited fraud claim alleging CrowdStrike had falsely assured the airline it would not introduce unauthorized access points—commonly referred to as "back doors"—into its systems.

The backstory:

Delta, which is headquartered in Atlanta, filed the lawsuit three months after the July 19 outage that impacted roughly 1.4 million of its passengers. The airline says it suffered $550 million in losses from cancellations, delays, and operational costs, though it recouped about $50 million in fuel savings.

The incident affected other carriers as well, but Delta’s recovery was notably slower. Earlier this month, a separate federal judge ruled that Delta must also face a proposed class action lawsuit from passengers who claim the airline unlawfully denied them full refunds after the disruption.