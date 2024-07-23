Delta flight cancelations continue after CrowdStrike tech outage, feds taking notice

Flight troubles continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as Delta Air Lines struggles to recover from last week's worldwide CrowdStrike outage.

Flight Aware reports that nearly 170 flights have been canceled so far on Tuesday morning at the Atlanta airport. Most of those are Delta flights.

In an update on Monday, the airline’s chief executive said it would take "another couple days" before "the worst is clearly behind us."

While other carriers were returning to normal levels of service disruptions, Delta’s chief information officer said that the airline was still trying to fix a vital crew-scheduling program.

Pete Buttigieg criticizes Delta cancelations

Delta's response to the technology outage has caught the attention of federal transportation officials. On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to Delta CEO Ed Bastian about the airline’s high number of cancelations. Buttigieg said his agency had received "hundreds of complaints" about Delta, and he expects the airline to provide hotels and meals for travelers who are delayed and to issue quick refunds to customers who don’t want to be rebooked on a later flight.

"I have made clear to Delta that we will hold them to all applicable passenger protections," Buttigieg wrote on X, calling the reports of disruptions "unacceptable."

"No one should be stranded at an airport overnight or stuck on hold for hours waiting to talk to a customer service agent," he said. He vowed to help Delta passengers by enforcing air travel consumer-protection rules.

Delta has canceled more than 5,500 flights since the outage started early Friday morning. Delta and its regional affiliates accounted for about two-thirds of all cancelations worldwide on Monday, including nearly all the ones in the United States.

United Airlines was the next-worst performer since the onset of the outage, canceling nearly 1,500 flights. United canceled only 17 Monday flights by late morning, however.

What's causing the Delta flight cancelations?

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to customers over the weekend that the airline was continuing to restore operations that were disrupted. One of the tools Delta uses to track crews was affected and could not process the high number of changes triggered by the outage.

"The technology issue occurred on the busiest travel weekend of the summer, with our booked loads exceeding 90%, limiting our re-accommodation capabilities," Bastian wrote. Loads are the percentage of sold seats on each flight.

Airlines have large, layered technology systems, and crew-tracking programs are often among the oldest systems. When the outage began Friday, it also affected systems used to check in passengers and make pre-flight calculations about aircraft weight and balance, airlines reported. United and American reported intermittent problems communicating with crews in the air, contributing to their decisions to briefly ground all flights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.