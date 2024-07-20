Delta extends waivers to travelers due to global outage; How to get yours

article

While many flights are still grounded after the global IT outage, Delta Air Lines announced that it would be extending waivers to allow customers to make the necessary changes to their travel plans.

More than 1,200 Delta mainline and Delta Connection flights were canceled on Friday when an update to cybersecurity tech giant Crowdstrike's Falcon software led to massive failures. Hospitals, banks, businesses and government agencies were also impacted.

If your Delta flight on July 19 was impacted, here are the steps you can take to re-book on the company's dime:

Use delta.com or the Fly Delta app to manage your travel itinerary

The new flight must be re-booked on or before July 25, in the same cabin of service as originally booked

Minors (anyone under the age of 18) will not be allowed to travel alone until July 21.

Delta said meal vouchers and hotel accommodation may also be available for some impacted customers.

"While customers can monitor and manage their itineraries on Delta.com or on the Fly Delta app, these online tools have been inundated with traffic, causing intermittent performance challenges," a spokesperson for the airline wrote in an official statement. "Delta teams are working to stabilize those tools. Also note that our ability to respond to service messages on social media platforms such as X are limited."