'Person of interest' sought in connection to missing 82-year-old Atlanta man

article

Atlanta police are looking for a "person of interest" in connection with a missing 82-year-old man who has not been seen since April 19.

What we know:

James Moon was reported missing after leaving his home around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Fayetteville Road SE, near Bouldercrest Drive in southeast Atlanta.

After leaving his home, he was seen at three separate gas stations: the Texaco located at 1668 Eastland Road SE, the Citgo located at 2701 Bouldercrest Road SE, and the Shell located at 3794 Bouldercrest Road SE.

The Atlanta Police Department originally issued a missing person notification to the local media on April 22.

PREVIOUS: MISSING: 82-year-old man missing in Atlanta since April 19

On April 29, they sent an updated notification to FOX 5 Atlanta, indicating that the department’s Homicide Unit is now requesting the public's assistance in locating Mr. Moon and a person of interest.

According to the BOLO (be on the lookout) sent by APD, the person of interest is between 35 and 45 years old and was last seen in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue NE on April 20.

What we don't know:

Atlanta PD has not explained the possible connection between Moon and the unidentified person of interest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Moon or the unidentified person of interest is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.