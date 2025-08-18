Paulding County deputy killed on duty honored with intersection

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Paulding County Dep. Brandon Cunningham was honored a year after he was killed while responding to a call. (FOX 5)

One year after a Paulding County deputy was killed in the line of duty, a highway intersection is now named in his honor.

The intersection of Highways 92 and 120 in Paulding County will be known as Deputy Brandon Cunningham Memorial Intersection.

The backstory:

Cunningham’s life was tragically cut short when he responded to a domestic dispute call on Aug. 17, 2024.

Upon arrival, he and his partner were ambushed by 42-year-old James Atkins. The attack resulted in Cunningham’s death and the wounding of Atkins’ wife, 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu. Atkins later took his own life during a standoff with police.

Cunningham was just 30 years old. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2020. He was assigned to the uniformed patrol division about two years before the shooting.

The deputy's killing was the first in-the-line-of-duty death that the Paulding County Sheriff's Office had experienced in its history.

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, a ceremony was held at West Ridge Church to remember the fallen law enforcement officer and dedicate the intersection.

Sheriff Ashley Henson says he hopes the sign serves as a lasting reminder of Cunningham's

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe," Henson said.

Along with the intersection, the 2025 Georgia General Assembly officially named Highway 92 through Paulding County the Peace Officers Memorial Highway.