Paulding County deputy killed in 'ambush' at Hiram home

Paulding County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Cunningham was killed, and a woman was injured during a domestic dispute call in Hiram which turned violent. The gunman was later found in the home in which he was barricaded, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

It happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the Harmony Creek subdivision off Bill Carruth Parkway near Virgie Ballentine Drive in Hiram.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, two deputies responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. and were met with gunfire immediately upon opening their patrol car doors. More deputies soon arrived.

At some point, Deputy Cunningham was shot and rushed to an area hospital where he died.

"It appears our deputies were ambushed," Paulding County Sheriff's Major Ashley Henson described, adding that responding deputies described the gunfire as "raining" down on them.

Investigators soon learned a woman had left the home and returned, only to be discovered with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to an area hospital. As of 10:45 p.m., the woman was listed in critical but stable condition.

"A short time after they arrived on scene, there was a shooting that took place. One of our deputies was shot along with a citizen," said Major Henson.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Officers from the Cobb County Police Department are seen rushing to a reported shooting in a subdivision off Bill Carruth Parkway at Virgie Ballentine Drive in Hiram on Aug. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

SWAT teams moved into the neighborhood, and "hundreds and hundreds of law enforcement officers" arrived to assist.

Multiple BearCats, tactical armored security vehicles, were brought in to protect individuals at the scene.

"We are dealing with a very tense situation where we are dealing with a male subject who is barricaded inside of a home," Major Henson said during a press conference shortly before 9 p.m.

A SWAT team would later enter the home and find the man, whose name has not been released, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Several dozen police officers were observed entering the subdivision along Virgie Ballentine Drive. FOX 5 crews observed representatives from multiple police agencies, including the Georgia State Patrol, Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Powder Springs Police Department, and the Cobb County Police Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are posting on various social media platforms, calling for prayers for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff office says this is the first in-the-line of duty death it has experienced in its entire history.

The Georgia Bureau of Invesigation has been asked to investigate the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.