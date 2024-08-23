Paulding County honors fallen hero Deputy Brandon Cunningham

Paulding County is mourning the loss of Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who was killed last week while responding to a domestic dispute call. His loved ones, colleagues, and the community gathered to say their final goodbyes to a man remembered as a hero, not only for his ultimate sacrifice but for the way he lived his life.

Deputy Cunningham, known for his ever-present smile and ready jokes, was honored at a funeral service held at West Ridge Church on Friday. Those who knew him best urged the community to remember him for his life, not his tragic death.

"We ask that you remember the joy, the love, and the laughter that he brought into all of our lives. He was always the one that made us laugh with jokes or anything else he could think of, and while his sacrifice will never be forgotten, it is more important to us that you remember how he lived," a family member said, speaking on behalf of Deputy Cunningham’s mother, Maria Elena Cunningham, during the service. His brother echoed the sentiment, stating, "He was one of the best."

Hundreds of law enforcement officers attended the services, with some coming from as far away as New York City.

"I never thought that our community would feel this much love," one family member said during the service.

WATCH: Deputy Brandon Cunningham's full funeral, processional

The service featured a 21-gun salute, a somber reminder of the dangers faced by those in law enforcement. But the tone of the day was one of celebration for a life dedicated to the service of others. "His heart was to take care of people," the pastor remarked.

Sid Kelly, Ride Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders, expressed the collective heartbreak felt by many. "To see a young man, 30 years old, cut down in his prime, it’s heartbreaking," Kelly said. John Cagle of the American Legion added, "They protect us and serve us, so this is the least we can do for them and the family."

As loved ones gathered inside the church, the community lined the highway where a procession would soon escort Deputy Cunningham to his final resting place at Kennesaw Memorial Park. Only family, friends and Paulding County Sheriff's Office employees were invited to the graveside service.

Major Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spoke of the impact on his colleagues, particularly the team that responded the night Cunningham was killed. "Our deputies are taking it pretty tough, especially the team that went and got him that night, the team that rescued him out of the road. They’re struggling," Henson said.

Despite the pain, the community and the sheriff’s office remain united in their support for Deputy Cunningham’s family. "Take a look around you. All of these people will always be ready to stand with you," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said, offering words of comfort to those grieving.

"It’s a very tough day. It’s been a tough week for us. Today is the culmination of everything that goes into a law enforcement funeral - a lot of grief, a lot of sadness. The focus today is on "The community of Paulding does support their law enforcement and first responders. We just want to let them to know that they have a big family now," John Cagle of the American Legion said. Brandon and sending him off the right way," the major said.

Kelly, in his closing remarks, reflected on the strength of the law enforcement community. "The thin blue line has been, it ain’t been broken, but it’s been taxed. The thin blue line can never be broken," he said.

Deputy Cunningham’s life was tragically cut short last Saturday when he responded to a domestic dispute call. Upon arrival, he and his partner were ambushed by 42-year-old James Atkins. The attack resulted in Cunningham’s death and the wounding of Atkins’ wife, 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu. Atkins later took his own life during a standoff with deputies.

While Cunningham died in service of his community, his loved ones asked that he be remembered for how he lived.

In addition to the emotional support, the local nonprofit Paulding County Public Safety Appreciation has raised more than $100,000 for Deputy Cunningham’s children. Those wishing to contribute can do so at PauldingPSA.org.