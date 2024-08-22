Details released for Paulding County deputy's funeral, processional

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Deputy Brandon Cunningham (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

A funeral service and graveside service for Paulding County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Cunningham will be held Aug. 23.

Deputy Cunningham’s life was tragically cut short last Saturday when he responded to a domestic dispute call. Upon arrival, he and his partner were ambushed by 42-year-old James Atkins. The attack resulted in Cunningham’s death and the wounding of Atkins’ wife, 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu. Atkins later took his own life during a standoff with police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Paulding County deputy killed during violent call, gunman dead

Cunningham's body is scheduled to arrive at West Ridge Church at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 23.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with the funeral following at 2 p.m. The graveside service at Kennesaw Memorial Park will begin at 3:15 p.m. and will include a 21-gun salute, taps, flyover and last call. Only family, friends and Paulding County Sheriff's Office employees are invited to the graveside service.

The processional will begin at approximately 4 p.m. The public is invited to watch the processional from an safe location along Marietta/Dallas Highway (GA 120 E). Other drivers are advised to seek alternate routes during that time on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The public is also encouraged to watch the livestream of the service available at http://westridge.com/live or via the West Ridge Church Facebook page.