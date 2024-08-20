Deputy Brandon Cunningham's fiancée of Paulding County deputy says her world is shattered

Shayla Benson, the fiancée of the Paulding County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who was gunned down in an ambush shooting in Hiram on Saturday, says she is shattered by her loss.

"He was my whole heart as I was his," said Shayla Benson.

Benson says Cunningham was the love of her life.

"He was my soulmate," she said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Shayla Benson, the fiancée of slain Deputy Brandon Cunningham, visits his memorial in front the Paulding County Sheriff's Office headquarter on Aug. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

The two were engaged to be married, but Saturday's shooting robbed her of a life with him.

"I tried so hard to get to him," she said.

Benson is also a deputy with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. She responded to the scene that night.

"Brandon and I, we never thought this would happen in a million years. We never talked about it," she lamented. "If anything, I was always the one scared. He put on the bravest face for me. He was my bravery, he was my hero, he was my heart."

Deputy Brandon Cunningham (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

She joined the procession of law enforcement agencies that escorted Deputy Cunningham's body from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in DeKalb County to the Clark Funeral Home in Hiram on Monday night.

"Coming to the funeral home, making sure he got home, makes me love this county so much more. I've been so proud to be a deputy here and serve by him, but also to be a servant outside of here," she said.

Benson's parents and brother were with her as she visited her fiancée's memorial Tuesday at the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

"Being her brother, I've looked after her my whole life. When Brandon came into her life, I didn't have to worry so much," Trenton Benson said.

As a deputy, Shayla Benson knows the dangers of law enforcement firsthand, but nothing could prepare her for this devastating loss.

"I just need people to know how amazing he was without even the uniform on, "Shayla explained, "outside of here he was just a good person."

Procession for Deputy Brandon Cunningham

In a poignant tribute, a cavalcade of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies accompanied the remains of Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham from the headquarters of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to the Clark Funeral Home in Hiram late Monday.

As the procession wound its way to its destination, throngs of local residents gathered along the route, some having arrived over an hour in advance to honor the fallen deputy. People of all ages could be seen holding aloft American flags and handmade signs, a silent testament to the profound respect and gratitude felt by the community for Cunningham’s dedication and ultimate sacrifice.

The outpouring of support underscored the strong bond between the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the people it serves, as law enforcement officers and civilians alike stood in solidarity to mourn Deputy Cunningham’s untimely passing.

Memorial for Deputy Brandon Cunningham

A wave of mourning swept through Paulding County as the community paid its respects to Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who was fondly remembered for his unwavering service. At the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, signs of the community's profound loss and solidarity were everywhere, as residents continued to decorate a sheriff's patrol car with flowers and mementos, creating a spontaneous memorial in honor of Cunningham.

During a heartfelt news conference, Sheriff Gary Gulledge shared his appreciation for the community's overwhelming support during this trying time. "This county has always supported this agency, has always loved us, and stood behind us," said Gulledge, pausing to compose himself. The grief in his voice underscored the community's strong relationship with its law enforcement officers.

Reflecting on Deputy Cunningham's role within the department, Sheriff Gulledge on Monday praised the fallen officer as an exemplary embodiment of the spirit of public service. "He never complained. He always had a smile on his face," the sheriff recounted, his memory filled with the late deputy's commitment and cheer. "He said, ‘Give me the call. I've got it. I'll go take it.’" Through their shared stories and gathered tokens of remembrance, both law enforcement and community members alike continued to pay homage to the dedication of Deputy Cunningham.

Ambush shooting kills Paulding County deputy

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Paulding County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Cunningham was killed in an ambush at a home on Foggy Creek Lane in Hiram on Aug. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

A domestic dispute call on Saturday night in Paulding County turned deadly when Deputy Brandon Cunningham was ambushed and killed shortly after arriving on the scene, according to authorities. Officials described the encounter as a calculated attack by 42-year-old assailant James Adkins.

Mourning the loss of Cunningham, Major Ashley Henson conveyed the harrowing details at a Monday press conference. "When they got there, they were met with ... evil. When Deputy Cunningham got to his vehicle, within eight seconds of his arrival, he was gunned down. He never had a shot. He never had an opportunity to do anything," Henson stated, painting a grim picture of the episode as an act of unadulterated malice.

The deadly sequence unfolded in the Harmony Creek subdivision on Foggy Creek Lane, where the responding deputies encountered immediate gunfire. Cunningham was fatally hit as he exited his patrol car. In a tragic turn, Adkins also shot his wife, 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu, and subsequently killed himself. Vu was critically injured in the shooting and is currently battling for her life. The community and law enforcement are reeling from the incident, which highlights the perils faced by officers in the line of duty.

Deputy Cunningham fundraiser

A fundraising effort has been launched to support Cunningham’s family, including his wife and two young children.

Law enforcement officials warned the public that there may be scammers attempting to benefit from this tragedy. The only official, approved place for donations is here .

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Shayla Benson and Brandon Cunningham (Supplied)

Funeral services for Deputy Brandon Cunningham

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday with the funeral following at 2 p.m. at West Ridge Church located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas.

The service will be managed by Clark Funeral Home.

Afterward, family, friends and Paulding County personnel will head to Kennesaw Memorial Park for a private burial.