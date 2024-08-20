Paulding County mourns fallen deputy: Solemn procession for Deputy Brandon Cunningham

In a solemn display of respect and unity, a procession of law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters to Clark Funeral Home in Hiram on Monday night.

Hundreds of community members lined the roadways leading to the funeral home, arriving more than an hour before the procession to pay their respects. Many held flags and signs, demonstrating the deep appreciation the county holds for Deputy Cunningham’s service and sacrifice.

At the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the community’s outpouring of grief and support was equally evident. Throughout the day, people arrived to lay flowers and tributes on a sheriff’s patrol car, transforming it into a memorial for Cunningham. Sheriff Gary Gulledge, visibly moved during a news conference, expressed his gratitude for the community’s support. "This county has always supported this agency, has always loved us, and stood behind us," Gulledge said, his voice heavy with emotion. "As you can see today, they are showing their love to us."

Sheriff Gulledge remembered Deputy Cunningham as the kind of officer every department hopes to have—dedicated, reliable, and always willing to help. "He never complained. He always had a smile on his face," Gulledge recalled. "He said, ‘Give me the call. I've got it. I'll go take it.’"

Deputy Cunningham’s life was tragically cut short on Saturday when he responded to a domestic dispute call. Upon arrival, he and his partner were ambushed by 42-year-old James Atkins. The attack resulted in Cunningham’s death and the wounding of Atkins’ wife, 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu. Atkins later took his own life during a standoff with police.

Chief Deputy Chad Hunton delivered an emotional message on behalf of the Cunningham family, expressing their deep gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support. "The community's love and support have been more overwhelming, and we are nothing but grateful," Hunton said. "Please keep them in prayer. Lift them up. Lift up the sheriff's office family."

Susan Bragg, a resident who came to pay her respects, echoed the sentiments of many in the community. "I hope they will take some solace in it because we do feel they’re important," Bragg said, hoping that the tributes would bring some comfort to Cunningham’s family and colleagues.

In response to the tragedy, an official fundraiser has been established for Cunningham’s family and two children by the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation Group. The Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to avoid donating to any unauthorized fundraisers.

Funeral arrangements

The visitation and funeral will be held at West Ridge Church on Friday. The time has not been set yet, but Major Ashley Henson said he will update the public when that information becomes available. The service will be managed by Clark Funeral Home.

Deputy Brandon Cunningham will be buried at Kennesaw Memorial Park.