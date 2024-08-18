Paulding County deputy killed during violent call: Gunman identified

article

The gunman accused of killing Paulding County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Cunningham has now been identified.

What we know about James Atkins, suspect in Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham's death

James Samuel Atkins, 42, was identified as the now-deceased suspect.

Atkins had a criminal history. According to jail and prison records, he was arrested multiple times for robbery, and once for possession of marijuana.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office also identified the woman who was shot at the scene as 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu, Atkin's wife.

Officials were called to a domestic dispute at their home located at 30 Foggy Creek Lane in Hiram, which is within the Harmony Creek subdivision.

Shots were fired as soon as Deputy Cunningham exited his patrol car. The sheriff's office said it was so quick, he didn't even see the threat coming.

Shots continued inside the home, preventing officers from rushing to Cunningham's aid.

That's when officials believe Atkins shot his wife to prevent her from leaving, then turned the gun on himself. Vu was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Deputy Brandon Cunningham (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Cunningham was the first Paulding County deputy in the department's history to be killed in the line of duty. Click here for more information on how you can support his grieving family.

FOX 5 Atlanta is still learning more information about Atkins. Check back for updates.