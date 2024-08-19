Community mourning Paulding County deputy killed Saturday night

Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was tragically killed in the line of duty on Saturday night while responding to a domestic dispute in Paulding County. Authorities report that Cunningham and other deputies were ambushed by 42-year-old James Adkins as they arrived at the scene.

The incident occurred at a home on Foggy Creek Lane in the Harmony Creek subdivision in Hiram. As Deputy Cunningham exited his patrol car, Adkins reportedly opened fire, fatally wounding the deputy. Adkins then shot his wife, 52-year-old Kim Thao Vu, before turning the gun on himself. The suspect died at the scene, while Tauvao survived the shooting and remains in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paulding County deputy killed during violent call, gunman dead

In the wake of this tragedy, the focus has shifted to supporting Deputy Cunningham’s family.

A somber mood hangs over the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, where flags are flying at half-staff and a lone sheriff’s vehicle is parked out front in honor of the fallen deputy. Cunningham's family visited the memorial outside the sheriff's office on Mondaymorning, where many have come to pay their respects, leaving flowers, wreaths, and other mementos.

Community members, even those who did not know Deputy Cunningham personally, have expressed their heartbreak and solidarity with his family and law enforcement colleagues. "We want to honor him, his life, and his service. We pray for his family that they can find peace. God bless them," said one mourner.

A fundraising effort has been launched to support Cunningham’s family, including his wife and two young children.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference to provide further updates on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and any upcoming arrangements.