Paulding County nonprofit raises thousands for fallen Deputy Brandon Cunningham

Paulding County residents are finding unique ways to honor the life and service of a 30-year-old deputy, gone too soon after a domestic dispute call in Hiram turned deadly.

The employees at a Publix grocery store in Dallas set up a memorial inside the store. There are flowers, balloons and cards with pens for others to sign and share their condolences with Deputy Brandon Cunningham's family. He left behind two young children.

The woman who organized this particular memorial is a member of the Law Enforcement Wives of Georgia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This memorial was set up at a Dallas Publix for Deputy Brandon Cunningham who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call in Hiram.

She says she wanted to send a message of support to members of the department and to Cunningham's family during this difficult time.

FOX 5 Atlanta met with Paulding County Solicitor General Luana Nolan who is also a member of that group. She says this is a reminder of how dangerous domestic calls can be for members of law enforcement.

The Publix memorial is just one example of the community in Paulding County rallying around Deputy Cunningham's family.

Paulding Public Safety Appreciation Inc., a local nonprofit, is selling t-shirts and accepting donations on behalf of the family. As of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, they had already sold over 600 shirts and made $20,000. The money will directly benefit the Cunningham's.

The Preparedness Depot is yet another Paulding County business reaching out. They're holding a raffle for a gun and donating proceeds from that to Deputy Cunningham's family.

Anyone who would like to donate monetarily to Deputy Cunningham’s family, can do so through Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc. (PPSA). PPSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit; all donations are tax-deductible. PPSA President Jaid Ison can be reached at info@pauldingpsa.org or 706-622-7011.