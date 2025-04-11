Two men sentenced to 20 years for Cherokee County burglary

article

The Brief Ewell Randolph Bush Jr. and William Shane Morgan were sentenced to 20 years for first-degree burglary, with no parole due to prior felony convictions. The burglary involved stealing firearms, watches, and cash from a home where Morgan had previously lived; only some items were recovered. The men must pay $13,200 in restitution and are prohibited from contacting each other or the victim, and from entering Cherokee County while on probation.



Two men convicted of burglarizing a Cherokee County home have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms without the possibility of parole.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway made the announcement on Friday.

What we know:

Ewell Randolph Bush Jr., 37, of Jasper, and William Shane Morgan, 36, of Canton, were sentenced April 8 by Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace after being found guilty in March of first-degree burglary.

Bush received a 20-year sentence, with 12 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. Morgan was sentenced to 20 years as well, with 15 years to serve in custody and the rest on probation. As recidivist offenders with prior felony convictions, both men must serve the prison portion of their sentences without the possibility of parole under Georgia law.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a break-in that occurred on August 16, 2023, at a residence on Shoal Creek Road in Canton. The homeowner returned from work around 4:30 p.m. to find a glass window at the rear of his house shattered and multiple valuable items missing. Stolen items included three firearms—a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver, a Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle, and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol—along with ammunition, six watches, landscaping equipment, and a safe containing $8,000 in cash. Only the firearms and landscaping tools were recovered.

Investigators with the Canton Police Department identified Bush and Morgan through a combination of fingerprint analysis, pawn shop surveillance, and digital evidence retrieved from their cell phones. Authorities determined the crime was not random; the homeowner had previously employed Morgan and allowed him to live at the home.

What they're saying:

"One of the most shocking elements of this case is that the defendants repaid kindness with the ultimate betrayal, breaking into an acquaintance’s home to steal his possessions," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Damion Overstreet, who prosecuted the case. "These criminals exploited someone’s generosity, then afterwards showed no remorse for their actions."

"These repeat offenders, with prior convictions dating back more than 10 years, have shown no remorse or willingness to take responsibility for their actions," Treadaway said. "The sentences handed down this week reflect the seriousness of their actions and the importance of protecting our community."

Dig deeper:

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from the homeowner, law enforcement officials, an intelligence analyst, and other witnesses. The prosecution presented over 40 exhibits, including crime scene photos, surveillance footage from the pawn shop, and digital communications.

What's next:

Judge Wallace also ordered the men to pay $13,200 in restitution for home repairs and unrecovered stolen items. They are prohibited from contacting each other or the victim and are barred from entering Cherokee County while on probation.