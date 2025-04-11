Georgia man arrested by FBI for alleged threats against Trump, White House

The Brief Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, 25, from Lilburn, Georgia, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly making threats against President Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, and the White House. The FBI emphasized their zero-tolerance policy for threats and stated that offenders will be held fully accountable. Details about the nature of the threats, Amin's charges, and his current detention status have not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.



A Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly making threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed on Friday.

Those threats were made against President Donald Trump, director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and the White House, according to the FBI.

What we know:

Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, 25, of Lilburn, was taken into custody Friday by FBI agents based in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

"Today, #FBI Atlanta arrested 25 year old, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin of Lilburn, GA for threatening communications against @DNIGabbard, @POTUS, & @WhiteHouse," the agency posted on social media. "Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the nature of the threats or how they were communicated.

Details about the arrest of where Amin is being held have not been released.

It was not immediately clear what charges he would face.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the FBI says more will be revealed about the arrest on Monday.