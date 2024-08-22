Some Cobb County schools adjust dismissal times for deputy’s funeral traffic

Due to the funeral of a Paulding County Sheriff's Deputy who was tragically killed in the line of duty, the Cobb Department of Transportation has issued a major traffic advisory for tomorrow afternoon, Friday, Aug. 23. The advisory warns of potential gridlock on both major roads and side streets throughout Cobb County, which could last up to five hours.

RELATED: Details released for Paulding County deputy's funeral, processional

To minimize inconvenience, Cobb County schools are making adjustments to dismissal times.

While elementary students' dismissal schedules will remain unchanged, and the After-School Program (ASP) will continue as usual with no late pickup fees, high schools will release students early at 11:30 a.m., and middle schools will follow at 12:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Parents are advised to monitor their child's bus route via the "Here Comes the Bus" app, as buses are expected to be the fastest way home during the anticipated traffic congestion. Schools will communicate directly with families if any extracurricular activities or athletics are affected by these changes.

The funeral service for Deputy Brandon Cunningham is being held at West Ridge Church on Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. He will be buried at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The public is invited to line up for a processional along Marietta/Dallas Highway at 4 p.m.