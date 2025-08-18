Fulton County chairman schedules press conference to discuss jail

In Brief Chairman Robb Pitts schedules press conference to discuss Fulton County Jail Multiple inmates have died at the jail in recent years and there have been many more violent non-fatal attacks Sheriff Pat Labat has sought money in the past to build a new jail



Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. today to outline his recommendation for the future of the Fulton County Jail.

What we know:

The announcement comes ahead of Wednesday’s commission vote on a proposed capital improvement plan for the troubled facility.

Pitts is expected to present a preferred path forward in advance of that critical decision.

The backstory:

The Fulton County Jail has come under fire in recent years for severe overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure and unsafe conditions.

Federal investigators say inmates are frequently exposed to violence, unsanitary living spaces, inadequate medical and mental-health care and excessive uses of force by staff.

More than 30 people have died in county custody since 2021, prompting lawsuits, public outcry and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the jail to be in violation of inmates’ constitutional rights.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat has pushed for a brand-new jail in the past, but that request was denied. Instead, commissioners previously voted to spend $300 million renovating the existing jail facilities.

