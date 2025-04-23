MISSING: 82-year-old man missing in Atlanta since April 19

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 82-year-old James Moon, last seen around 6 p.m. on April 19. Moon is 6 feet tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and was reported missing after leaving his home. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 82-year-old James Moon, who has been reported missing after leaving his home on the evening of April 19.

What we know:

According to investigators with the department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit, Mr. Moon was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 195 pounds.

What you can do:

Authorities have issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) and are urging anyone who may have seen Mr. Moon or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit directly at 404-546-4235.

Police have not said whether Mr. Moon may be in danger, but they are treating the case with urgency due to his age.