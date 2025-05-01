Austell mom, 3 daughters graduating on same day from Georgia State

article

Graduation Day is always special for families, but for one Austell family, the day is going to be extraordinary.

On May 7, 53-year-old Clayton County teacher Quila Lee will walk across the stage … along with her three daughters.

What we know:

Lee has earned her Master of Arts in teaching with a concentration in secondary education.

Her oldest daughter, Rakiya, will receive a Master's degree in public administration. She works as a permit technician at the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

After cheering their mother and older sister on in the morning, twins Kamiya and Kalaya will both get their own diplomas in biology.

What they're saying:

"Twenty-two years ago, you never could have told me these girls and I would be graduating together," Quila Lee told Georgia State Magazine. "As any mother would be, I am so proud of them."

What's next:

Quila Lee isn't finished with her education yet. She's already told her school administrators that she plans to one day apply to education doctoral programs.

Kamiya Lee is also continuing her education journey. She'll be starting the Georgia State School of Public Health's Master of Public Health program next year with plans to become an obstetrician or gynecologist.

Kalaya is applying to the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine and wants to work healing animals in the future.