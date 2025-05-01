Spalding County parents accused of trying to starve son plead guilty to charges

article

The Brief Krista and Tyler Schindley pleaded guilty on all counts during the middle of their trial in Spalding County. The couple were arrested in 2023 after their son was found wandering the streets in search of food. Prosecutors say the couple locked their son in his room for extended periods of time with no lights, or even clothes, at their home in Griffin. Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.



A Spalding County couple is facing possible decades in prison after pleading guilty to child cruelty, false imprisonment, and other charges.

Krista and Tyler Schindley were accused of starving and neglecting their 10-year-old son and pleaded guilty to all charges in court on Thursday.

The backstory:

The Schindleys were arrested in May 2023 after a neighbor found the boy wandering the streets barefoot in search of food. When police arrived, the child, who weighed just 37 pounds at the time, reportedly begged officers not to take him back home.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

In the copies of the Schindley's arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5, prosecutors allege that the couple locked their son in his room for extended periods of time with no lights, or even clothes, at their home in Griffin.

The warrants also state the parents were aware that their son had dental injuries and disfiguration, but did not provide medical treatment. According to the warrants, the couple inflicted abuse against the boy with other children present.

After their arrests, neighbors told FOX 5 the Schindleys often left their older children at home for days while they vacationed. Their other four children were taken into the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children's Service.

What we know:

In 202,3aA grand jury indicted Krista Schindley in 2023 on 12 charges and Tyler Schindley on nine charges. Their charges include criminal attempt to commit a felony — with murder listed as the attempted felony — as well as four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other offenses.

In court, both Krista and Tyler Schindley pleaded guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors say they had planned to bring medical professionals who treated the young boy and his siblings to testify in the upcoming days.

What's next:

With the guilty plea, Krista and Tyler Schindley could be sentenced to decades in prison if the judge presiding over the case chooses to give them the maximum punishment. The criminal attempt to commit a felony charge has a maximum penalty of 30 years. The other charges range from 12 months in jail to 20 years.

The couple's sentencing hearing will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday.