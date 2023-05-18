Griffin starvation case: Arrest warrant outline horrifying conditions of child's home life

A Griffin couple is behind bars, accused of trying to starve their young son to death. Tyler and Krista Schindley are charged with attempted murder.

FOX 5 obtained copies of the arrest warrants the Schindleys. According to the warrants, the couple intentionally withheld food and hot water, and locked their son in his room for extended periods of time with no lights or even clothes at their home in Griffin.

Police say a neighbor found the boy wandering on Westminster Circle. He is 10 years old, but only weighed 36 pounds.

"We thought he was six or seven," said Matt Siegler, a neighbor. "It’s enough to break your heart.

The warrants also state the couple was aware their son had dental injuries and disfiguration, but did not provide medical treatment. According to the warrants, the couple inflicted abuse against the boy with other children present.

(Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

The district attorney on Tuesday said the boy was so badly malnourished it’s one of the worst cases of child abuse she has seen.

"It is my true belief that had he not gotten out of the home, this case would be a very different one," said Marie Broder, District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit.

"It’s just a terrible situation. Anybody who does that to a child, I hope they get their due punishment," Seigler said

The couple faces a litany of charges, including attempted murder, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children.