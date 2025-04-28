Griffin starvation case: Jury selection to begin for accused couple

article

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for a Spalding County couple accused of starving and neglecting their 10-year-old son.

What we know:

Krista and Tyler Schindley were arrested after a neighbor found the boy wandering the streets in search of food. When police arrived, the child, who weighed just 36 pounds at the time, reportedly asked officers not to take him back home.

The child was rushed to the hospital began treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

A grand jury indicted Krista Schindley in 2023 on 12 charges and Tyler Schindley on nine charges. Their charges include criminal attempt to commit a felony — with murder listed as the attempted felony — as well as four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and other offenses.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say the couple denied the boy basic necessities such as food, clothing, electricity, and even toilet paper. Authorities noted that four other children living in the home did not appear to be injured or neglected. They were taken into the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services at the time.