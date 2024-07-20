Passengers still stranded at Atlanta airport after massive global IT outage Friday

Thousands of passengers remain stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport, following a massive software outage that has disrupted global travel. As of Saturday morning, over 200 flight cancelations have already been reported by FlightAware.

Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman was live at Hartsfield-Jackson, reporting on the ongoing chaos.

Unfortunately, the situation hasn't improved much over the past few hours. The lines are still snaking around, with some even extending to the doors where passengers wait to speak to ticketing agents. This is a nightmare for many, and it seems likely to continue through today and possibly into tomorrow.

Long lines and frustrated passengers have been a constant sight over the last 24 hours. One passenger, Pat O'Brien, who has been at the airport since Thursday, described the experience: "We've faced delay after delay. The flight was canceled multiple times. It's been a really tough situation."

FlightAware reported that hundreds of flights in and out of Atlanta were canceled, with more than 1,000 delayed since Friday afternoon. Passengers are feeling the ripple effects as airlines scramble to reschedule flights. "I'm still in this queue, and I don't know what's going to happen. It's ridiculous. I'm exhausted from being here so long," one passenger lamented.

The situation appears to be worsening.

"I just checked FlightAware again, and there are now 66 delayed flights and 253 canceled flights today. It's a nightmare," Tuman reported.

In addition to the airport chaos, the software outage has impacted other areas. DeKalb County reported computer issues affecting utility bill payments, permitting systems, and court services on Friday. The Breeze mobile app and state tax centers experienced downtime, and Emory Healthcare saw delays in surgeries, while Grady reported minor interruptions.