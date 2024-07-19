Global software outage grounds flights at Atlanta airport

Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been brought to a halt due to a global software outage that is wreaking havoc on businesses, banks, and more.

The FAA says United, American, Delta and Allegiant have all been grounded at airports across the country due to issues affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at airlines including American Airlines and Delta, along with other products like Visa, ADT security and Amazon.

In a statement, American Airlines said they were aware of a "technical issue" with Crowdstrike that is impacting multiple carriers" and were in contact with planes currently in flight.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson said that all affected customers will be notified on the Fly Delta App and with text messages. Updates to flights will also be provided in the airline's app.

According to the FAA, the delays are expected to continue until at least 8 a.m.

"The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines," a spokesperson for the FAA said in a statement. "Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved."

At the Atlanta airport, travelers formed long lines at customer service as more and more flights showed delays. Multiple screens at the airline showed blue Windows errors due to the outage.

Some travelers told FOX 5 they were actually on their plane when they were all asked to go back to the terminal and wait for hours.

"I know my flight was canceled. It was delayed a few times. It was delayed a few times and then they canceled it," traveler Miko Green.

The United States is not the only country affected by the major outage. News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Airlines in the U.K., Europe and India reported problems, and some New Zealand banks said they were offline.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike said that they have identified the issue and have deployed a fix. The company says the outage was not caused by a security incident or cyberattack but did not specify the actual cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.