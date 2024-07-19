Georgia hospitals, businesses also reportedly impacted by global IT outage

article

It's not just flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that are being affected by the global technology outage.

RELATED: Global software outage grounds flights at Atlanta airport

Local hospitals, clinics, doctor's offices, hotels, manufacturing companies, banks and financial institutions, county and government services, and even Starbucks have been impacted. However, we've heard that Waffle House is open for business as usual.

RELATED: Major global outage hits airlines, banks, businesses – what to know

FOX 5 Atlanta asked people on Facebook if they or their employers have been impacted by the outage, which was apparently caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

We received almost 300 responses within the first 30 minutes.

Below is a list of some of the answers we have received. Please be aware that we have not confirmed the information provided. We are doing that now and will indicate when the information is confirmed.

RELATED: Global tech outage: Here's how to fix the dreaded 'Blue Screen of Death'

Also, especially in the case of the hospitals, it doesn't mean they are completely down or closed. It might just mean that elective surgery or some services are not available.

The best advice at this time is to simply check if you have an appointment or need to do business today with one of the places on this list.

DeKalb County (confirmed – services impacted not listed)

Walton County (confirmed – many county services unavailable – emergency services still operational – non-essential offices closed for the day)

Car rental desks for Hartsfield-Jackson

Home Depot

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing in Newnan

Georgia Department of Driver Services (confirmed)

Quest Diagnostics (confirmed)

Northside Hospital and clinics (confirmed --Northside says patient care "relatively unaffected.")

Wellstar Medical

Emory Healthcare (confirmed – procedures at ambulatory surgery centers/hospitals delayed)

AdventHealth

Children's Hospital of Atlanta

Banfield Pet Hospital

Starbucks

Reece Plumbing

Bank of OZK

Hampton by Hilton

Pilot truck stops

Instacart

Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 that they are not experiencing any issues and 911 operations have not been impacted.

Grady Memorial Hospital said they experienced some minor interruptions overnight but there was no significant impact.

MARTA says that the outage has affected its website, real-time service information, Breeze Mobile app, and online fare purchases. Despite the problems, bus, rail, and streetcar service are still operating normally. The transit authority will share updates on the situation and service information via its X account.

Shortly before 7 a.m. ET, Microsoft 365 posted on X that the "underlying cause" of the issue has been fixed but "residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services."

Some of the other companies that have experienced issues include Visa, ADT Security, Amazon, Chase Bank, and Bank of America.