Drugs, illegal firearms found during traffic stop in Fayette County

A Fayette County deputy has been credited with making a major drug bust.

A 19-year-old driver ran a red light right in front of his patrol car on the evening of April 4.

What we know:

Police camera video shows how long it took the deputy to decide to arrest Ahmed that night.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the car during the stop, but it was the Glock 9mm handgun with a switch, which made it fully automatic and illegal, that led the deputy to take Ahmed into custody.

Dig deeper:

At this point, the deputy didn’t yet know that the car was also loaded with drugs.

That discovery came when they searched the car and found 1,500 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 13 pounds, as well as 131 grams of ecstasy, oxycodone, mushrooms, THC oils, and vape pens.

Along with the illegal handgun with the switch, deputies say they also found a stolen firearm that had been flagged by federal agents.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Barry Babb says Zion Ahmed is 19 years old and from Hampton. The sheriff believes Ahmed was lured in by easy money, but that his luck had run out.

He's facing 10 felonies, including trafficking and weapons charges.

Sheriff Babb says that Ahmed outright owned the sedan he was driving, an Infiniti Q50, a $40,000 luxury car.

It was seized as part of his arrest and, if convicted, could be forfeited.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Ahmed has retained legal representation. The date of his next court appearance is not immediately known.