3 minor earthquakes recorded Monday night in eastern Georgia

Three minor earthquakes were recorded in eastern Georgia on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

What we know:

The first quake struck at 8:01 p.m., approximately 9.1 miles west-northwest of Evans with a depth of 10 kilometers and a magnitude of 1.8.

Just 25 minutes later, a second quake hit 6.8 miles north of Harlem at 8:26 p.m. This event registered a magnitude of 1.9 and had a shallower depth of 1 kilometer.

The third and final earthquake occurred at 11:03 p.m., measuring 1.7 in magnitude. It was located 9.6 miles northwest of Grovetown with a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS data.

What they're saying:

While the seismic activity may have gone unnoticed by many due to the low magnitudes, the locations are notable.

All three quakes occurred within 10 miles of their nearest towns and approximately 80 miles west-southwest of Columbia, South Carolina. Grovetown is also about 1 hour and 15 minutes from Elbert County, another area familiar with minor seismic activity in the past.

More about earthquakes in Georgia.

Why you should care:

No injuries or damages have been reported. Earthquakes of this size are considered weak and are relatively common in parts of the southeastern United States.