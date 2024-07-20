Pete Buttigieg shames airlines only offering flight credits after global outage
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is urging travelers to "get your money back" if your flight was canceled due to the global IT outage on Friday and you can't reschedule.
"I am hearing reports of some airlines only offering flight credits to passengers for cancelled flights," Buttigieg tweeted on Saturday. "Let me be clear — you are entitled to get your money back promptly if your flight is cancelled and you don't take a rebooking."
Buttigieg has been adamant about making travelers aware that they don't have to accept the travel waivers that airlines, like Delta, are extending to customers.
"If your flight is cancelled, and you choose not to travel, you do not have to accept a travel voucher. You can request a cash refund," he said Friday afternoon. "If an airline is not following their FlightRights.gov commitments, I want to hear from you. File a complaint with DOT."
The Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a Travel Alert on Friday to put airlines on notice as to their legal obligation to customers.
"The U.S. Department of Transportation has determined that the delays and cancellations resulting from the system outage is "controllable." A "controllable" flight cancellation or delay is one that is attributable to the airline," the statement reads. "Airlines provide information about the amenities that they offer in their customer service commitments and must adhere to their customer service commitments."
The DOT put together a dashboard that shows which airlines cover meals, hotels, ground transportation, free rebooking and more.
All airlines, according to the DOT, must issue a prompt refund in the original form of payment in the case that a customer chooses not to accept the offer.
Travel Alert: Large Scale IT-Systems Outage Affecting Air Travel
Here's a copy of the full statement issued by the DOT on July 19:
