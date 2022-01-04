Push to establish Buckhead public safety task force

There is no time to waste for Mary Norwood. If the name sounds familiar it is because she is the longtime political leader who ran and won a Buckhead council seat.

A short time after joining the new mayor and her city council colleagues at the Monday inauguration, Norwood introduced legislation to establish a public safety task force to address crime in the sprawling neighborhoods of Buckhead.

As president of the 100,000 strong Council of Buckhead Neighborhoods, Norwood has been working to address potential solutions for 18 months.

Her legislation, which was sent to the public safety panel of the council, seeks to bring neighborhood leaders to the table with state, county, and city law enforcement

"This will not be a committee that will have endless meetings," Norwood told Fox 5. "I want the people who know what the problems are and can tell us what has to be done to fix them."

Norwood added business concerns have shown they will make resources available to help the APD. Under the Buckhead Community Improvement District, patrol cars and police bikes have been purchased and deployed.

Once approved, Norwood believes the public safety professionals can map a strategy within a few months. And this summer, the councilwoman says her neighbors can look forward to having a new police precinct located in the western quadrant of Buckhead.

