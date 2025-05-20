Uber launches early access to driverless Waymo in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A select group of Uber customers in metro Atlanta now have early access to driverless rides, thanks to a new partnership with autonomous vehicle company Waymo.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Uber users can now join Waymo autonomous rides interest list
- Uber offering driverless rides with Waymo in Atlanta, Austin
What we know:
This week, Uber began offering the service to riders who previously signed up through the company’s interest list. The early access rollout comes ahead of a broader launch expected later this summer.
Eligible users can sign up for the program directly through the Uber app. Those granted early access will be able to travel across a 65-square-mile service area, which includes neighborhoods from Downtown Atlanta to Buckhead and Capitol View.
As part of the launch, Uber is offering $10 in Uber Cash for each rider’s first Waymo trip during the early access period. Users are also encouraged to provide feedback through the app to help the company refine the experience before the full public rollout.
The driverless rides represent a significant step in Uber and Waymo’s ongoing efforts to bring autonomous transportation to urban markets.