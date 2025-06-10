Gwinnett County police searching for alleged Norcross shooter

article

The Brief Police say the man pictured above completed a transaction with other people, then shot at their car. The shooting took place on April 10 at 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of Singleton Road, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. If you know who the man pictured might be, or anything about the crime, you’re asked to call GCPD.



Gwinnett County police officers are asking the public to help them identify a suspected shooter.

What we know:

The shooting took place on April 10 at 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of Singleton Road in Norcross, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say the man pictured above completed a transaction with other people, before shooting at their car. The car is a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to police.

At the time of the shooting, the man suspected of the shooting was wearing a pink hoodie, white shorts, white shoes, and carrying a gray bookbag, according to GCPD. Police say he is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Closer look:

Here is a more detailed look at the three photos Gwinnett police sent of the suspected gunman.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Picture of alleged shooter, courtesy of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What you can do:

If you know who the man pictured might be, or anything about the crime, you’re asked to call GCPD at 770-5134-5300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting their website.