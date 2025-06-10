Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett County police searching for alleged Norcross shooter

By Sam Daniel FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 10, 2025 12:58pm EDT
Norcross
Picture of alleged shooter, courtesy of the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

The Brief

    • Police say the man pictured above completed a transaction with other people, then shot at their car.
    • The shooting took place on April 10 at 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of Singleton Road, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
    • If you know who the man pictured might be, or anything about the crime, you’re asked to call GCPD.

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police officers are asking the public to help them identify a suspected shooter. 

What we know:

The shooting took place on April 10 at 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of Singleton Road in Norcross, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

Police say the man pictured above completed a transaction with other people, before shooting at their car. The car is a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to police. 

At the time of the shooting, the man suspected of the shooting was wearing a pink hoodie, white shorts, white shoes, and carrying a gray bookbag, according to GCPD. Police say he is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. 

Closer look:

Here is a more detailed look at the three photos Gwinnett police sent of the suspected gunman. 

Image 1 of 3

Picture of alleged shooter, courtesy of the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

What you can do:

If you know who the man pictured might be, or anything about the crime, you’re asked to call GCPD at 770-5134-5300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting their website. 

The Source: Information for this article was provided in a press release written by the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

