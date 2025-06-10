Gwinnett County police searching for alleged Norcross shooter
NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police officers are asking the public to help them identify a suspected shooter.
What we know:
The shooting took place on April 10 at 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of Singleton Road in Norcross, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Police say the man pictured above completed a transaction with other people, before shooting at their car. The car is a blue Hyundai Elantra.
Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to police.
At the time of the shooting, the man suspected of the shooting was wearing a pink hoodie, white shorts, white shoes, and carrying a gray bookbag, according to GCPD. Police say he is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Closer look:
Here is a more detailed look at the three photos Gwinnett police sent of the suspected gunman.
Picture of alleged shooter, courtesy of the Gwinnett County Police Department.
What you can do:
If you know who the man pictured might be, or anything about the crime, you’re asked to call GCPD at 770-5134-5300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting their website.
The Source: Information for this article was provided in a press release written by the Gwinnett County Police Department.