Severe weather threat increases for metro Atlanta overnight

Metro Atlanta is bracing for the possibility of severe weather overnight because of high humidity, rising temperatures, and the potential for damaging storms later Tuesday.

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to climb toward 90 degrees, with muggy conditions continuing throughout the day. While Tuesday afternoon should remain storm-free, FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists are urging residents not to let their guard down.

A newly issued Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been expanded further into the metro area, highlighting the threat of multiple strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Areas shaded in orange on the latest risk map indicate heightened concern for dangerous conditions overnight.

Forecasters say damaging wind gusts remain the most likely threat, but hail and even tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The storm system responsible for the threat has already triggered numerous warnings in other states earlier today.

As of Tuesday morning, skies remained partly cloudy in North Georgia, with dew points similar to Monday—keeping conditions sticky and uncomfortable. Rain is not expected during the afternoon hours, but conditions will change quickly as the cold front nears.

Timeline:

Storms are forecast to move into Georgia after 9 p.m., with peak activity reaching the metro Atlanta area between late evening and shortly after midnight. The system will then continue southeast, impacting areas beyond Interstate 85 in the early morning hours.

Once the line of storms passes through, the severe threat will diminish, and drier, cooler air will begin to settle in. Temperatures will drop noticeably by Friday, with morning lows near 57 degrees and highs in the upper 70s. Comfortable humidity levels are expected to persist into the weekend.

What's next:

However, warmer temperatures and scattered rain could return over Memorial Day weekend, according to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team.