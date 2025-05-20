Douglas County offering help for displaced federal workers
ATLANTA - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is leading a new initiative aimed at helping displaced federal employees find local job opportunities.
What we know:
In collaboration with Elevate Douglas and WorkSource Georgia, county leaders have launched a targeted messaging campaign to reach former federal workers who are currently seeking employment.
The campaign encourages job seekers to register through the WorkSource Georgia portal, which offers a wide range of job placement services, training programs, and career development tools.
What they're saying:
Officials say the effort is part of a broader mission to strengthen the local workforce and support residents affected by federal employment disruptions.
Those interested can register at www.worksourcegaportal.com to explore available resources.