Douglas County offering help for displaced federal workers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 20, 2025 12:05pm EDT
Douglas County
    • Douglas County is partnering with Elevate Douglas and WorkSource Georgia to help displaced federal employees connect with local job opportunities.
    • The initiative includes a messaging campaign encouraging affected workers to register on the WorkSource Georgia portal for access to employment and training resources.
    • Job seekers can sign up at www.worksourcegaportal.com to explore job listings, career services, and workforce support programs.

ATLANTA - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is leading a new initiative aimed at helping displaced federal employees find local job opportunities.

In collaboration with Elevate Douglas and WorkSource Georgia, county leaders have launched a targeted messaging campaign to reach former federal workers who are currently seeking employment.

The campaign encourages job seekers to register through the WorkSource Georgia portal, which offers a wide range of job placement services, training programs, and career development tools.

Officials say the effort is part of a broader mission to strengthen the local workforce and support residents affected by federal employment disruptions.

Those interested can register at www.worksourcegaportal.com to explore available resources.

  • Information for the above story provided by Douglas County.

