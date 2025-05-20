Douglas County offering help for displaced federal workers

The Brief Douglas County is partnering with Elevate Douglas and WorkSource Georgia to help displaced federal employees connect with local job opportunities. The initiative includes a messaging campaign encouraging affected workers to register on the WorkSource Georgia portal for access to employment and training resources. Job seekers can sign up at www.worksourcegaportal.com to explore job listings, career services, and workforce support programs.



The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is leading a new initiative aimed at helping displaced federal employees find local job opportunities.

What we know:

In collaboration with Elevate Douglas and WorkSource Georgia, county leaders have launched a targeted messaging campaign to reach former federal workers who are currently seeking employment.

The campaign encourages job seekers to register through the WorkSource Georgia portal, which offers a wide range of job placement services, training programs, and career development tools.

What they're saying:

Officials say the effort is part of a broader mission to strengthen the local workforce and support residents affected by federal employment disruptions.

Those interested can register at www.worksourcegaportal.com to explore available resources.