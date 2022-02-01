Constitutional carry bill approved by Georgia Senate committee

article

A Georgia Senate committee has approved a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their firearms in public without a permit.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard from a number of people on the bill Tuesday afternoon.

While those who support the measure said the government should not infringe on citizens' Second Amendment rights, opponents argue those rights are not absolute.

The bill now heads to the Senate Rules Committee which will determine when the bill goes to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Currently, Georgians must have a Weapons Carry License, or WCL, in order to carry a concealed weapon in public. Residents have to apply for a WCL through their county's probate court. Applicants must pass a criminal background check, pay an average fee of $75 and provide their fingerprints.

