Boy, 1, critically injured in NW Atlanta shooting

A 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot overnight.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night inside a home in the 800 block of Northwest Atlanta's Harwell Road.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Children's Healthcare Atlanta-Egleston, where doctors performed surgery early Thursday morning. At last check, the boy was in critical condition.

Detectives say in addition to the child's family members there were other people inside the home when the shooting took place. According to police, the story they are hearing from the adults in the home doesn't add up. So far no charges have been filed, but investigators say they've collected a lot of evidence.

Police vow to relentlessly work to figure out what led up to the shooting and bring to justice anyone who needs to be.

