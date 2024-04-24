East Point motorcyclist killed in crash leaves behind 4-month-old girl

Family members have identified the victim of April 12's fatal motorcycle crash on Camp Creek Parkway as 33-year-old Christopher "Champ" Williams.

He told his longtime girlfriend Aaliyah Israel-Travis that night he'd be right back.

When he didn't return, she started worrying.

"Within an hour, of not hearing from him the messages weren’t going through, I started getting concerned," she said. "My spirit just told me I got to go find him. I have to go see what’s wrong."

What she happened upon next will stay with her forever.

Williams had died at the scene, near Potomac Drive.

He leaves behind a four-month-old girl, Isabella.

"This is his only child, and he’s not going to get to be here for those monumental moments of her life," Israel-Travis said.

Investigators with East Point Police haven’t revealed what they believe caused the wreck or if anyone was charged.

But as Alliyah settles with Isabella into their new reality, she wants to remind people to watch out for bikers.

"There needs to be more awareness of what’s going on," she said. "I want drivers to be more conscious in their decisions and always look twice. You could potentially save a motorcyclist's life."

Data from the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows from 2017 to 2021 a 33 percent jump in motorcyclist deaths.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says they’re 23 times more likely to die in an accident.

"We have more protection in a vehicle than they do on motorcycles," Israel-Travis said. "It’s just them on the bike."

Williams was a Hampton graduate who loved sports, family, and, of course, his newborn baby girl.

Family members have set up an online fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., the family said it is hosting a memorial ride out to raise awareness about motorcyclist safety. They plan to meet at the RaceTrac on 392 Camp Creek Pkwy.