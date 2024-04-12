Expand / Collapse search

Wreck involving motorcycle in East Point

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  April 12, 2024 11:34pm EDT
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta

Bad wreck involving motorcycle, car in East Point

We hear from an eyewitness who says the entire incident shocked him.

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened late Friday night.

The wreck happened along Camp Creek Parkway at the intersection with Potomac Drive.

It's unclear how many people were injured, but the motorcycle at the scene appeared to be heavily damaged.

East Point police respond to a wreck involving a motorcycle on Friday, April 12, 2024 (FOX 5).

Police were directing traffic in the area as crews worked to assess and clean-up the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or videos, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.