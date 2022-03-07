Family identifies teen killed in weekend shooting near Atlanta Fair

article

The teenager killed in a weekend shooting near the Atlanta Fair has been identified by his family.

The victim of the deadly shooting was 16-year-old Joshua Adetunji.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers found the boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday night.

A 14-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured.

Police have not announced any arrests.

When, where was the Atlanta Fair shooting?

Police learned of the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. and went to the intersection of Pryor Street and Bass Street.

Joshua was dead at the scene and two other teenagers were injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, but police did not provide details of what led up to the shooting. No arrests were announced Sunday.

Reaction to teen killed at Atlanta Fair

"Heartbreaking man, just to see that kid like that," said one parking lot attendant, who did not want to be named.

He said the shooting was the end result of a massive fight among more than a hundred kids outside the fair.

"It was a bunch of kids, they were just scattered, they were just all around just running, running, running, running," the witness said. "It was just horrible man. It was a sad sight to see."

The Atlanta Fair organizers say they have stepped up security efforts, including a parental escort rule for kids under 16.

"Although this incident did not take place onsite, The Atlanta Fair shares in the community concern surrounding this incident that took place in Downtown Atlanta," said Brianna Poplaskie, spokesperson for the fair. "The Fair continues its present, thorough safety procedures and will coordinate any further safety procedures with the Atlanta Police Department as necessary."

