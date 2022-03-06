Boy killed, 2 more injured in shooting near Atlanta Fair, police say

Atlanta police said a minor died and two more were injured in a shooting on Saturday night near the Atlanta Fair.

Police learned of the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. and went to the intersection of Pryor Street and Bass Street.

Police found the boy at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Another minor and adult were also injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police did not provide details of what led up to the shooting.

