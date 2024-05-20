Woman fatally shot on I-20 near Downtown Connector Sunday morning

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 near the Downtown Connector, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta Police Department says they responded to a person shot call at a local hospital at approximately 5:52 a.m. May 19.

Upon arriving, they were told a 34-year-old woman was privately transported to the hospital and had been shot several times.

Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

APD says the shooting happened on I-20 East at the I-75/85 Downtown Connector.

The name of the victim has not been released. APD is still working to determine what happened and who is responsible.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.