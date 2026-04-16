Woman shot and killed in South Fulton on Thursday

The Brief South Fulton police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday in a busy commercial area. A heavy police presence was spotted by FOX 5 crews behind a local shopping center following the gunfire. Authorities have not yet confirmed if a suspect is in custody or what led to the deadly incident.



A woman is dead following a shooting in the City of South Fulton on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

South Fulton police officials tell FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor that the woman died following the shooting in the 3700 block of Cascade Road. Police said the shooting appears to have happened around 10:30 a.m., but they didn't learn about it until later in the day.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Woman shot in South Fulton

A FOX 5 crew on the scene saw a heavy police presence in a parking lot behind a shopping center.

People who work nearby told Proctor that they didn't hear any gunshots.

What we don't know:

Right now, FOX 5 is working to learn the details surrounding the shooting. It remains unclear if anyone is in custody.